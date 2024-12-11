Yemen's Houthis claim targeting three US military supply ships, two destroyers

Sanaa, Dec 11 Yemen's Houthi group said that they targeted three US military supply ships after they left the Port of Djibouti.

"We also targeted two American destroyers in the Gulf of Aden that were escorting the supply ships," Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said in a statement aired by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV.

He said his group used several rockets and bomb-laden drones in the operation, claiming that the hit was "accurate," Xinhua news agency reported.

"This is the second operation against the same ships and destroyers in 10 days," he claimed.

In the same statement, Sarea also claimed that his group carried out two other military operations targeting "Israeli military targets" in the Jaffa and Ashkelon areas in Israel with two drones Tuesday morning.

The Houthi group, which controls much of northern Yemen, has been launching rockets and drones toward Israel and disrupted "Israeli-linked" shipping in the Red Sea since November 2023, allegedly to show solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza amid their ongoing conflict with Israel.

In response, the US-British naval coalition stationed in the waters has since January conducted air raids and missile strikes against Houthi targets, which only led to an expansion of Houthi attacks to include US and British commercial vessels and naval ships.

