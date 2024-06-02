Yemen's Houthis launch 2nd strike on US aircraft carrier in less than 24 hours

Sanaa, June 2 Yemen's Houthi group claim fresh attacks on the US aircraft carrier Eisenhower, another US warship and four commercial cargo vessels in the Red Sea and Arabian Sea.

While speaking on Houthi-run al-Masirah TV, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said it was the group's second strike against Eisenhower in less than 24 hours.

However, there was no immediate comment from the US Navy or the targeted shipping companies, reports Xinhua news agency.

Sarea announced the first strike on Friday, saying it was in response to US-Britain joint operations on Thursday night against Houthi positions, which killed 16 people and wounded another 41.

On Saturday, Sarea also claimed a drone attack on an unnamed US destroyer in the Red Sea, along with "a number of operations" targetting commercial vessels accused of violating a Houthi ban on entering Israeli ports. The targeted ships included MANIA, ALORAIQ, and ABLIANI.

The Houthi spokesman also vowed further attacks until "Israel stops its war and blockade against the Palestinians in Gaza."

Since November last year, the Houthi group has launched anti-ship ballistic missiles and drones targeting what they said were Israeli-linked ships transiting the Red Sea to show solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

In response, the US-British naval coalition stationed in the waters has since January conducted air raids and missile strikes against Houthi targets.

