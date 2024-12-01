Yemen's Houthis launch ballistic rocket to Israel: Houthi media

Sanaa, Dec 1 Yemen's Houthi group launched a ballistic rocket towards Israel on Sunday morning, Houthi media outlets ...

Sanaa, Dec 1 Yemen's Houthi group launched a ballistic rocket towards Israel on Sunday morning, Houthi media outlets reported.

Residents near the Yemeni Red Sea port city of Hodeidah wrote on social media that they spotted a big rocket speeding towards the north in the early morning, as per Xinhua news agency.

The Houthi group usually issues a statement hours after it launches an attack.

Since November 2023, the Houthi group has launched rocket and drone attacks on Israel and disrupted "Israeli-linked" shipping in the Red Sea, allegedly to show solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza amid the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

