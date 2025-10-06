Yemen's Houthis launch drone attack on Israel's resort city Eilat: Israeli army

Jerusalem, Oct 6 Houthi forces launched a drone at Israel's Red Sea resort city of Eilat late on Sunday, the second attack in a day, the Israeli military said, adding that the unmanned aircraft was likely intercepted.

"Following the sirens that sounded regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration in the area of Eilat, a UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) that was launched from Yemen was likely intercepted by the IAF (Israel Air Force)," the military said in a statement.

It added that the sirens were triggered due to the risk of falling shrapnel from the interception. Police said in a statement that officers were searching the area, but no casualties were reported.

There was no immediate comment from the Houthis, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier in the day, Houthi forces fired a missile toward central Israel before dawn, claiming it targeted "sensitive sites." The Israeli military said the missile was intercepted by its air defenses.

Earlier on September 26, 2025, Yemen's Houthi group said that it had launched a missile at Israel.

In a televised statement aired by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV, Yahya Sarea, the Houthi military spokesman, said that the group launched a "hypersonic ballistic missile" toward a "sensitive target" in the Jaffa area in southern Tel Aviv on Thursday night.

He said the missile forced a temporary halt of air traffic in the Ben Gurion Airport and caused thousands of Israeli residents to flee to shelters.

Sarea said the missile attack was in response to what he called "Israeli aggression" on the Palestinian territory of the Gaza Strip, as well as to the Israeli airstrikes that occurred hours earlier on Yemen's capital Sanaa.

