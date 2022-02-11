YES Bank's board considers early redemption of bonds

New Delhi, Feb 11 YES Bank's board considered and approved a proposal to seek investors' approval for early redemption of bond instruments worth Rs 1,764 crore.

The bonds are Basel II compliant Lower Tier II and Upper Tier II Bond, the bank said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Capital Raising Committee of the bank.

Total eight bond issuances that were issued during 2012, are up for early redemption.

These bond issuances are set to mature during 2022 and some in 2027, respectively, it added in the filing.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor