Yoga event ahead of IDY-2024 draws huge response in Nepal

Kathmandu, June 19 Over 450 people joined a yoga demonstration event organised by the Indian Embassy in Nepal on the banks of the picturesque Phewa Lake in Pokhara, the tourism capital of the country, ahead of the 10th International Day of Yoga (June 21) on Wednesday.

The Embassy said the event witnessed enthusiastic participation from the local community, including officials of the local administration, members of various local yoga bodies, retired Gorkha soldiers of the Indian Army, and staff members of the Embassy's Pension Paying Office (PPO) in Pokhara, who joined in to promote the ancient practice of yoga for good health and well-being.

A series of yoga sessions led by experienced instructors, showcasing a range of asanas (postures), pranayama (breathing exercises), and meditation techniques, were organised during the event.

"The participants were guided through the physical and mental benefits of each practice, emphasising the holistic approach of yoga to physical and mental health," the Indian Embassy said in a statement.

A health consultation camp with ayurvedic practitioners in association with the Pokhara University was also organised on the sidelines of the event with Prem Narayan Aryal, Vice Chancellor, Pokhara University, gracing the occasion as the chief guest.

"The Vice Chancellor thanked the Embassy of India for organising the event and encouraged the student participants to explore the benefits of yoga to lead a mindful and healthy life," the Embassy said.

Reputed instructors delivered lectures on the benefits of yoga and its practical utility in day-to-day life, especially for the youth. The students and faculty of Pokhara University also benefitted from the expert consultations from reputed ayurveda experts who provided valuable insights and advice on incorporating ayurveda and yoga into daily life.

