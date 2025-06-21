"Yoga is everywhere...": Delegates arrive in Rishikesh ahead of Yoga Day celebrations

Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], June 21 : Ahead of the International Day of Yoga 2025 celebrations, delegates from different countries have arrived in the spiritual city of Rishikesh in Uttarakhand. Among those set to participate in the celebrations on Saturday are Ecuador's Ambassador to India, Fernando Bucheli, and Noriaki Abe, Minister for Political Affairs at the Japanese Embassy in India.

Speaking to ANI, Ambassador Bucheli said, "It is a real honour for me to be in this spiritual city of Rishikesh. The Parmarth Niketan Ashram is marvellous. I came here to commemorate the International Yoga Day... It is because of the inspiration of PM Modi... Ecuador is very far away, but we are close to India spiritually."

He highlighted the significance of yoga beyond physical postures, saying it helps "to join minds and hearts of people," which he called "very important in this world because when you join hearts of people, definitely you will get peace in the world."

Bucheli also thanked the event organisers and described his presence in Rishikesh as "a very honoured, very emotional, deep emotional" experience.

Joining him at the event, Noriaki Abe from Japan, who also shared his connection with yoga. Recalling his participation in last year's International Yoga Day in Tokyo with thousands of Japanese participants, Abe said, "This year I am blessed with the opportunity once again to join this important and celebrated day in the capital of yoga, such a beautiful city of Rishikesh. I deeply appreciate your hospitality and your strong leadership to unite the world. Yoga is everywhere in Tokyo, in Rishikesh, in Delhi."

Meanwhile, the stage is set for the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY) to be celebrated with grandeur on Saturday, June 21, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the national event from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

The theme for this year is "Yoga for One Earth, One Health" echoes India's vision of global wellness.

The theme reflects the integrated vision of well-being. It emphasises the interconnectedness of human and planetary health, drawing from the Indian ethos of "Sarve Santu Niramaya" (May all be free from disease).

The Prime Minister will perform the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) with over 3 lakh participants at the Visakhapatnam venue, synchronised with over 10 lakh locations across the country under the 'Yoga Sangam' initiative, the Ministry of AYUSH said.

The mass demonstration will be held from 6:30 AM to 7:45 AM, and is expected to witness unprecedented participation from all corners of the country.

He will be joined by Union Minister of State (IC) Ayush and Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav, and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, in a massive demonstration of India's global wellness vision.

In an unprecedented mobilisation, more than two crore people are expected to participate in Yoga sessions at over 1 lakh locations across the state.

