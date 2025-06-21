"Yoga is growing in Australia," says Australian Consul General for Karnataka and Telangana

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 21 : Australian Consul General for Karnataka and Telangana Hilary Mcgeachy said that Australia has a great national identity around sports, and Yoga fits well into that.

Speaking toon the 11th International Yoga Day, Mcgeachy said that Yoga is having a great impact in Australia.

"I say Australia is a country with a great national identity around sports and mobility and wellness and the enjoyment of movement, so yoga fits very well in that, and yoga is growing in Australia. And for me today, great joy and a privilege to join International Yoga Day. I think yoga is present in Australia and as we've heard today globally, so it is having a great impact and I'm sure that will continue. I think yoga helps you connect your body and your mind and make sure you put down your phone, which is a good thing too. I enjoyed the Yoga session very much," he said.

Meanwhile, Australia's High Commissioner to India, Philip Green attended the Yoga Day event with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

In a post on X, he said, "Kicked off the morning with a refreshing and energising stretch at MEA office's Yoga Day event, led by none other than External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. What a fantastic way to celebrate International Yoga Day 2025."

Kicked off the morning with a refreshing and energising stretch at @MEAIndia’s #YogaDay event, led by none other than External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar. What a fantastic way to celebrate #InternationalYogaDay2025. #IYD2025 #Yoga @Vikram_Misri @ParamitaTrpathi @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/KxKRveJhPz— Philip Green OAM (@AusHCIndia) June 21, 2025

#Yoga is recognised globally for its discipline & important role in managing our physical, mental & emotional health. Wonderful to see members of @dfat & the Australian Defence Force practicing yoga in Canberra – albeit on a chilly winter’s morning 🧘🏻‍♀️🧘🏼‍♂️🥶#InternationalYogaDay2025 https://t.co/SJzo9fc79u— Philip Green OAM (@AusHCIndia) June 21, 2025

This year marks the 11th International Day of Yoga with the theme "Yoga for One Earth, One Health", which echoes a vital truth that personal wellness and planetary health are inseparably linked. Yoga strengthens the body, calms the mind and fosters a heightened sense of awareness and responsibility in daily life.

Recognising its universal appeal, on 11 December 2014, the United Nations proclaimed 21 June as the International Day of Yoga by resolution 69/131.

The International Day of Yoga aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practicing yoga.

