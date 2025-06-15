Yoga practitioners feel "motivated" on PM Modi's visit to Cyprus

Nicosia [Cyprus], June 15 : On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Cyprus, people practising and propagating yoga expressed their excitement as the dates of his visit near the World Yoga Day.

Yoga teachers and yoga retreat founders said that they feel very motivated at the visit.

Athena Chatzikyriou, founder of JAPA Ayurveda & Yoga Retreat, said, "We are very excited as PM Modi is visiting Cyprus...PM Modi has promoted Ayurveda and Yoga a lot...We feel motivated and encouraged whenever PM Modi talks about Ayurveda and Yoga."

Anil Bhandari a Yoga teacher, echoed the same sentiment, saying that PM Modi's visit will increase people's inclination towards yoga.

He told ANI, "We are very happy that Prime Minister Modi is coming to Cyprus. Prime Minister Modi's visit to Cyprus will increase awareness about yoga among the people here and more people will join yoga...Yoga and Ayurveda bring a lot of balance in life..."

Ayurveda therapist, Ashish, said that PM's visit will increase awareness about yoga.

He said, "PM Modi has been promoting Ayurveda and Yoga a lot for many years. Prime Minister Modi's visit to Cyprus will increase awareness about Yoga and Ayurveda."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a three-nation tour from June 15 to 19, covering Cyprus, Canada, and Croatia, in a major diplomatic outreach spanning the Mediterranean, North America, and Eastern Europe.

At the invitation of Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides, PM Modi will pay an official visit to the country on June 15-16. This marks the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Cyprus since 2002, and only the third since India's independence.

The visit highlights India's strategic pivot towards the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor (IMEC) a transformative connectivity initiative aimed at boosting regional cooperation in trade, energy, and digital infrastructure.

11th International Yoga Day, will be celebrated on June 21.

India's High Commissioner to Cyprus, Manish said in a statement, "I take this opportunity to share a message of unity, peace, and holistic well-being on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga, observed globally on June 21st.

This year's theme, "Yoga for One Earth, One Health," deeply resonates with the timeless Indian ethos that recognizes the deep interdependence between individual well-being and planetary health."

