Yoga provides holistic stress-reduction approach in our stress-laden world: WHO Regional Director

New Delhi [India], June 22 : The World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for South-East Asia, Saima Wazed, said that Yoga provides a holistic stress-reduction approach in the stress-laden world, offering tools to overcome inner turmoil and restore balance and serenity.

In a press release, Wazed stated, "Yoga is more than just a form of exercise. Developing mind-body awareness enables resolving imbalances at their source for long-term well-being. Yoga also nurtures self-control, mindfulness, and experiential learning in self-awareness techniques, therapeutic approaches and assessment abilities.

"In our stress-laden world, yoga provides a holistic stress-reduction approach, offering tools to overcome inner turmoil and restore balance and serenity," she added.

Highlight the benefits of Yoga, Saima Wazed stated that research highlights yoga's mental and physical health benefits, which include stress reduction, anxiety relief via deep breathing and mindfulness, adjunct therapy for depression management, lower back pain relief by improving spinal flexibility and core strength, enhanced overall quality of life, stimulated brain function, memory and focus, heart disease prevention by managing risk factors such as hypertension and improved physical fitness, flexibility, strength, balance and weight management.

Saima Wazed said, "Whether for fitness, stress relief or holistic wellness, consistency is key when practising yoga's versatile aspects. On this International Day of Yoga, let us commit to incorporating this ancient practice into our daily lives."

She stressed that Yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice originating in India. She stated that 2024 theme, 'Yoga for Self and Society', encapsulates yoga's transformative essence - the unity of mind and body, thought and action, restraint and fulfilment.

Saima Wazed said, "Yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice originating in India. The Sanskrit word 'yoga' means 'to unite,' symbolizing the harmony between body and consciousness. Today, yoga is practised worldwide in various forms and continues to grow in popularity."

"The 2024 theme, 'Yoga for Self and Society', encapsulates yoga's transformative essence - the unity of mind and body, thought and action, restraint and fulfilment. Mindful breathing, meditation, and gentle movement calm the nervous system, reduce stress hormones, and cultivate inner peace. Regular practise fosters mental well-being and emotional resilience," she added.

This year marked the 10th anniversary of the International Day of Yoga on June 21. In December 2014, the United Nations unanimously adopted a resolution proposed by India to celebrate the International Day of Yoga on June 21 which is the Summer Solstice, the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.

The proposal was first introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address during the opening of the 69th session of the General Assembly. Since 2015, the International Day of Yoga has been celebrated across the globe, enhancing awareness about the multifaceted benefits of Yoga.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led celebrations of the 10th International Day of Yoga at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Friday.

Since 2015, the Prime Minister has led the International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations at various iconic locations, including Kartavya Path in Delhi, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Ranchi, Lucknow, Mysuru and even the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor