Yoon denies sending drones to North Korea to justify martial law

Seoul, Dec 23 Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday denied allegations he sent drones into North Korea to create a pretext for his failed martial law imposition, citing his phone call with then US President-elect Donald Trump to back up his claim.

Yoon spoke before the court himself during a closed-door hearing held to decide whether to extend his arrest, on charges of benefiting the enemy and power abuse in connection with his alleged drone deployment to Pyongyang in October last year.

The ousted President has been held in custody since July on charges of obstructing justice by blocking his detention by investigators in January. He is currently set to be released after his six-month arrest expires January 18, Yonhap news agency reported.

Special counsel Cho Eun-suk's team requested an extension of his arrest last month while additionally indicting him over the alleged drone operation, which it claimed was aimed at inciting the North's retaliation and using it as a pretext for the December 3 martial law declaration last year.

During the hearing, Yoon reportedly claimed that the charge of aiding the enemy cannot hold because he had received no reports of any drone operation or strike, saying such actions would not have occurred without his knowledge.

Yoon also brought up the 10-minute phone conversation he had with Trump in November last year following Trump's election. Yoon said they discussed the North's sending of trash-carrying balloons into the South.

Yoon said he told Trump that his government was adhering to a policy of "strategic patience" over the balloons and would maintain that stance unless North Korea's provocations result in casualties.

Yoon's legal team argued that the drone allegations should be addressed in the separate, ongoing trial over the martial law declaration.

The special counsel said Yoon must remain in custody, given the gravity of his alleged crimes and risks of him destroying evidence or fleeing.

Cho's team also argued that releasing a former president could have a significant impact on the trial given Yoon's political influence. It raised concern that Yoon could exert pressure on alleged accomplices.

The court requested both sides submit additional arguments in writing by next Tuesday. The court is expected to make its decision on the arrest extension after that day.

In the event an extension is granted, Yoon could be jailed for up to six more months.

A verdict on the obstruction of justice charge is set to be delivered January 16.

A separate trial is also under way on charges that Yoon led an insurrection through the imposition of martial law.

