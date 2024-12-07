Yoon to deliver televised public address ahead of impeachment vote

Seoul, Dec 7 South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is set to deliver a public address on Saturday to explain his stance related to his martial law declaration, according to his office.

Yoon's address comes before the National Assembly holds a vote on an impeachment motion against the President, Yonhap news agency reported.

On Friday, Yoon met with the leadership of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) to discuss measures to address the fallout from the short-lived declaration of martial law on Tuesday.

Lawmakers will vote on the main opposition Democratic Party's motion to impeach Yoon, who shocked the nation late on Tuesday when he gave the military sweeping emergency powers in order to root out what he called "anti-state forces" and overcome obstructionist political opponents.

Some PPP members urged Yoon to resign before the vote, saying they did not want a repeat of the 2016 impeachment of then-President Park Geun-hye, who left office following months of candlelit protests over an influence-peddling scandal. Her downfall triggered the implosion of the party and a victory by liberals in presidential and general elections.

In scenes reminiscent of those protests, thousands of demonstrators holding candles assembled outside parliament on Friday night demanding Yoon's impeachment.

More demonstrations are expected on Saturday ahead of the vote.

Prosecutors, the police and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials have all launched probes into Yoon and senior officials involved in the martial law decree, seeking to pursue charges of insurrection and abuse of power, among others.

