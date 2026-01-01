"You don't get to avoid justice for drug trafficking in US because you live in a palace...": JD Vance on Maduro's capture

Washington DC [US], January 3 : After the US Strikes into Venezuela and the capture of President Nicolas Maduro, US Vice President JD Vance on Saturday hailed the special operators who carried out the operation and defended the action saying that the Venezuelan president has multiple indictments in the United States for narcoterrorism.

In a series of posts on X, he said that throughout the process it was clear that drug trafficking must stop, and the stolen oil must be returned to the United States.

"The president offered multiple off ramps, but was very clear throughout this process: the drug trafficking must stop, and the stolen oil must be returned to the United States. Maduro is the newest person to find out that President Trump means what he says. Kudos to our brave special operators who pulled off a truly impressive operation."

To the people calling the American actions illegal, he added, "And PSA for everyone saying this was "illegal": Maduro has multiple indictments in the United States for narcoterrorism. You don't get to avoid justice for drug trafficking in the United States because you live in a palace in Caracas."

US Attorney General Pamela Bondi on Saturday announced that captured "Venezuelan dictator" Nicolas Maduro has been charged with Narco-Terrorism and would face US justice.

In a post on X she said, "Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, have been indicted in the Southern District of New York. Nicolas Maduro has been charged with Narco-Terrorism Conspiracy, Cocaine Importation Conspiracy, Possession of Machineguns and Destructive Devices, and Conspiracy to Possess Machineguns and Destructive Devices against the United States. They will soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts. On behalf of the entire U.S. DOJ, I would like to thank President Trump for having the courage to demand accountability on behalf of the American People, and a huge thank you to our brave military who conducted the incredible and highly successful mission to capture these two alleged international Narco- traffickers.

"The Attorney General's remarks come as US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that the US had carried out a large strike against Venezuela during which the incumbent President Nicolas Maduro and his wife "were captured and flown out of the country". Trump has repeatedly accused the Venezuelan President of presiding over what he has described as a "narco-terrorist" government.

"The United States of America has successfully carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country. This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement. Details to follow." the US President posted on Truth Social.

