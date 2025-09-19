Young Christian man in Pakistan faces turmoil amid false blasphemy charges

Islamabad, Sep 19 Another young Christian man’s life in Pakistan has plunged into crisis following a false blasphemy accusation, exposing the dark side of these laws that have long been weaponised against vulnerable communities, said a leading minority rights group on Friday.

The Voice of Pakistan Minority (VOPM) mentioned Asher Rasheed Bhatti has been forced into hiding after being accused of posting derogatory content about Prophet Muhammad in a social media post. However, it noted that the accusation may not be as straightforward as it appears.

According to VOPM, Asher claimed to be the victim of a malicious attack orchestrated by his uncle, Paul (Samuel) Masih, who allegedly created a fake social media account in his name to frame him for an offence he did not commit.

“The case, which has rattled the community and caught national attention, began on September 14, 2025, when Muhammad Umair, a local bookshop owner, discovered what he described as 'blasphemous sketches and derogatory content' posted on a Facebook account under the name 'Asher Bhatti'. Umair's allegation triggered an FIR (First Information Report) at Nishtar Colony Police Station under Section 295-C of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), a law that carries a mandatory death sentence or life imprisonment for anyone found guilty of defiling the name of Prophet Muhammad," said the rights body.

"This law, which has caused immeasurable suffering to many innocent people in Pakistan, stands as a sword of Damocles over the lives of religious minorities, particularly Christians like Asher Bhatti," it added.

Nasir Saeed, Director of the United Kingdom-based charitable group CLAAS-UK (Centre for Legal Aid Assistance and Settlement), has called this case a tragic example of how blasphemy laws are grossly misused in Pakistan.

"This case is not unique. Thousands of innocent people, including women and children, are languishing in prisons under false blasphemy charges. Tragically, some have been murdered by vigilantes before their cases even went to trial," VOPM quoted Saeed as saying.

“This law is being abused to settle personal grudges, inflame communal tensions, and target vulnerable groups. Social media has become a powerful tool in this misuse, with false cases being fabricated to harm individuals and incite hatred,” he added.

The VOPM asserted that the case of Asher is a stark reminder of the deep flaws in Pakistan’s blasphemy laws, which allow for accusations to be made without evidence, and punishment to be swift and merciless.

“As Asher hides in an undisclosed location, his fate hangs in the balance,” the rights body noted.

