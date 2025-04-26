Young Manipuris embrace traditional martial art Thang-Ta

Imphal (Manipur) [India], April 26 : A rising wave of enthusiasm among young boys and girls in Manipur is breathing new life into Thang-Ta, the state's traditional martial art, as they turn to the ancient discipline for self-defence, cultural grounding, and personal development.

Once confined to ritual and heritage, Thang-Ta has now found a vibrant space in modern India's sporting landscape, with local training centres and government support playing pivotal roles in its revival. The martial art has gained national recognition, earning a spot in school and collegiate competitions and being officially acknowledged by the Indian Olympic Association.

The art form's international appeal is also growing, thanks to the World Thang-Ta Championship, which has been instrumental in promoting the sport across borders. According to Huidrom Premkumar, President of the World Thang-Ta Federation, the sport is receiving significant encouragement from both Manipur government and the Centre.

"The state government is highly interested in promoting Thang-Ta, both in terms of financial support and as a sport. The Government of India also extends its support. Thang-Ta is now being included in the Khelo India Youth Games under the Ministry of Sports," said Premkumar.

The recent 68th National School Games Championship 2025, held at the Khuman Lampak Sports Complex in Imphal, provided a major platform for Thang-Ta. Sharing the spotlight with other sports such as weightlifting, football, and Sepak Takraw, Thang-Ta stood out as a cultural and athletic highlight of the championship.

Manipur asserted its dominance in the sport, clinching the overall championship titles in both the Under-14 and Under-19 boys and girls categories. Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir followed closely, showcasing the growing competitive spirit surrounding the martial art across regions.

Khushi, a Thang-Ta gold medallist from Delhi, expressed her admiration for the sport and her experience in Manipur.

"Coming to Manipur and playing Thang-Ta was very challenging, but I enjoyed it. It was my first time playing here. Thang-Ta is a traditional martial art of India. I don't want to live in India and practice a martial art from another country," she said.

With its roots deeply entwined in Manipuri culture and its branches now spreading nationwide, Thang-Ta is evolving into a symbol of identity, resilience, and youth empowerment. The proliferation of dedicated training centres and expanding competitive platforms suggests that this once-niche martial art is poised for a golden era, one where tradition and modernity meet in every disciplined strike.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor