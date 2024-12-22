Your contributions to nation's progress are invaluable: PM Modi to Indian workers in Kuwait

Kuwait City, Dec 22 Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Indian workers abroad during his visit to a labour camp in Mina Abdullah, Kuwait, marking the first official program of his historic visit to the West Asian nation.

The labour camp houses approximately 1,500 Indian nationals from various states across India.

During the interaction, PM Modi inquired about the well-being of the workers and highlighted several welfare initiatives undertaken by the Indian government over the last decade.

Speaking to a worker from Tamil Nadu, he asked whether he talked to his family regularly through video calls, pointing out that affordable internet in India has made such communication possible.

The Prime Minister reiterated his commitment to 'Viksit Bharat 2047,' emphasising that the initiative aims to enhance connectivity and commuting for Indian workers abroad.

A worker from Bihar, employed as a welder in Kuwait, thanked the Prime Minister for inaugurating the new Nalanda University campus in Bihar and working tirelessly for the nation's betterment.

PM Modi responded by saying, "You work hard for your family. I, too, work for my family -- 140 crore Indians."

He further mentioned significant government schemes, including PM Awas Yojana, Har Ghar Nal Yojana, and the Swachh Bharat Mission, which have improved the lives of many Indians.

Interacting with a Gujarati worker employed as a technician, the Prime Minister stressed the contribution of Indians working abroad to the country's development.

"Even though you have lived here for years, your contributions to India's progress are invaluable. The money you send home every month has made India one of the top countries in the world," he said, addressing the workers at the labour camp.

PM Modi also acknowledged the respect Indian workers have earned globally.

"Indian workers are trusted worldwide for their honesty, diligence, and dedication. This reputation is not built overnight but through years of hard work. That is why today, India's youth are in demand worldwide," he added.

He congratulated the workers for their contributions and stated, "Whenever something good happens in India, your happiness multiplies. I am here to honour all of you for your dedication and hard work."

The Prime Minister's visit to the labour camp holds special significance, especially after the tragic fire at a housing facility in the Mangaf area of Kuwait City in June this year, which claimed the lives of several Indian workers.

Following the incident, the Indian government took swift action, with Minister of State for External Affairs Kirtivardhan Singh being dispatched to Kuwait under the Prime Minister's direction.

Despite major political developments in India, including swearing-in ceremonies of governments in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, PM Modi closely monitored rescue efforts.

Since the tragedy, the Indian Embassy in Kuwait has worked tirelessly, ensuring safety measures at labour camps and housing facilities for Indian workers.

In 2021, India and Kuwait signed an agreement to safeguard the rights of Indian domestic workers in Kuwait, focusing on worker protection and compliance with local laws.

The visit reaffirmed the government's commitment to the welfare of Indian nationals abroad, celebrating their efforts and contributions to India's global reputation.

