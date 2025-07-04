"Your kindness and generosity...are legendary": Trinidad and Tobago President hails PM Modi

Port of Spain [Trinidad and Tobago], July 4 : Trinidad and Tobago President Christine Kangaloo on Friday showered praised to Prime Minister Narendra Modi while conferring the nation's highest honour to him.

She hailed PM Modi for his longstanding contributions, kindness, and unwavering support to the country and the wider Caribbean region.

"Your kindness and generosity to the people of Trinidad and Tobago are legendary. They have been shown time and time again," she noted, recalling several acts of bilateral goodwill.

"Trinidad and Tobago is immensely glad to have been able to bestow upon you our nation's highest honour in recognition of the tremendous work that you have done with our nation over the years and for the kindness and the generosity which you have always shown to our country and indeed our region," President Kangaloo said during the ceremony at the President's House in Port of Spain.

Prime Minister Modi was conferred with The Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (ORTT) on Friday, the highest civilian award of the nation, becoming the first foreign leader ever to receive the honour. This marks the 25th international award conferred on PM Modi by a foreign country.

Praising the Indian Prime Minister's continued support and goodwill, President Kangaloo emphasized that his efforts have become "legendary" among the people of Trinidad and Tobago.

She particularly highlighted India's assistance during the COVID-19 crisis, underscoring a key example of personal intervention by PM Modi.

"As we have heard during the crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic, when 40 thousand doses of COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Trinidad as a result of your personal intervention and action. That act of kindness only further strengthened the longstanding relationship between the two countries," she added.

PM Modi began his first official visit to Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday (local time) with a ceremonial Guard of Honour at Piarco International Airport, where he was received by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, along with 38 ministers and four Members of Parliament of the Caribbean nation.

The Prime Minister shared a video of the warm welcome on the social media platform X, writing: "May the friendship between India-Trinidad & Tobago flourish in the times to come! Highlights from a special welcome in Port of Spain." The footage showed cultural performances, traditional music, and a vibrant welcome from the local Indian diaspora.

PM Modi also interacted with members of the Indian community who had gathered at the airport, expressing his gratitude for their heartfelt reception.

His visit to Trinidad and Tobago is the second leg of a five-nation tour from July 2 to July 9, aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation in areas such as digital finance, renewable energy, healthcare, and information technology.

This visit marks the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Trinidad and Tobago since 1999 and PM Modi's first visit to the country in his current role.

Following his engagements in Trinidad and Tobago, PM Modi is scheduled to travel to Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia. He will attend the 17th BRICS Summit 2025 in Brazil from July 5 to July 8 before concluding his tour with a state visit to Namibia.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor