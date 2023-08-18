Youth empowerment through direct selling: A route to economic independence

New Delhi, Aug 18 In our ever-changing world, achieving economic independence is more crucial than ever, especially for the youth. This goal holds special meaning in India, a country working to bridge economic inequalities. Recognising the role of financial freedom in India's growth and its connection to the direct selling industry is crucial.

With a population of over 1.4 billion, India's pursuit of financial independence is highly significant. Addressing the unemployed youth becomes a priority hence creating sustainable ways for long-term revenue generation takes centre stage, fuelling our nation's growth.

Direct selling, a dynamic platform, has emerged as a beacon of empowerment for young entrepreneurs.This thriving industry provides a flexible avenue for individuals to earn through direct-to-consumer sales using social networks, propelling them towards business ownership while aligning with their passions.

Reflecting a renewed entrepreneurial spirit, this path not only tackles unemployment but resonates with India's self-reliance mission (Atmanirbhar Bharat). Aligned with these goals, the direct selling industry, valued at Rs 16,000 crore, is set to grow to Rs 64,500 crore by 2025 as per the FICCI-KPMG Report. The same aligns with the Union Budget 2023-24's, focusing on the expansion of the FMCG sector, which will help in supporting self-employment and youth's financial freedom.

Gautam Bali, MD of Vestige Marketing Pvt. Ltd., highlights, “Economic independence encourages innovation, personal progress, and entrepreneurship, accelerating towards self-sustainable growth of the nation. At Vestige, our constant endeavour remains to empower the youth by offering them new opportunities for growth and achieving economic freedom, which in turn will strengthen India's economic foundation.”

Vestige's commitment to empowering young entrepreneurs is clear through various initiatives. They celebrated World Youth Day by guiding the youths and showcasing them the path towards financial independence.

Besides, the impactful web series "Vestige Young Preneurs" shares inspiring stories of youth icons recognised through Vestige. With a strong focus on tier 2 and tier 3 cities, over 70 per cent of Vestige's distributors come from these regions, showing their dedication to grassroots economic growth. Using innovative digital strategies, Vestige effectively engages and empowers youth, encouraging entrepreneurship and self-reliance.

For a nation, economic independence is important and it cannot be overlooked. Beyond personal growth, it shapes the nation's prosperity as well. Direct selling open doors for youth, providing income security and propelling the nation towards a brighter future.

