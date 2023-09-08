Youth wing of Nepali Congress protests against Home Minister over attack on party joint general secretary

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 8 : Thousands of members of the youth wing of Nepali Congress, Tarun Dal, on Friday marched in the capital Kathmandu in protest against the country's Home Minister in connection with a physical attack on the party’s joint general secretary on Wednesday.

A man attacked Nepali Congress Joint General Secretary Mahendra Yadav during a public program in Kathmandu and he has been hospitalized since then. Tarun Dal took to the streets demanding the resignation of Home Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha for failing to ensure security.

The protesters chanted slogans against Nepal's Home Minister to ensure security as well as demanded an alternative to Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

According to Superintendent of Police Kumud Dhungel, spokesperson at the Kathmandu District Police Range, Congress leader Yadav, who sustained injuries to the back of his head is undergoing treatment at the Trauma Center of Bir Hospital.

The attacker identified as Shyam Bahadur Sapkota was apprehended on the same day from the site of the incident with a Khukri which he used to attack Yadav.

On Thursday, the Kathmandu District Court remanded Saptoka in custody for five days for further investigation. Originally from Nuwakot, Sapkota currently lives in the Balaju region of Kathmandu.

Police have moved ahead with the investigation against Sapkota for an attempt to murder. On September 6, Sapkota followed Yadav and attacked him from behind with a khukuri when the latter came out of the Reporters Club after the event.

Police investigation has found that Sapkota had been arrested earlier too. Two cases of indecent behaviour were filed against him two years ago.

