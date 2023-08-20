Youths unleash creativity in Sharjah's inspiring summer programme

Sharjah [UAE], August 20 (ANI/WAM): In a creatively charged environment primed for innovation, over 1400 young talents enthusiastically engaged in the "Your Summer with Us" initiative, orchestrated by the Sharjah Youth under the aegis of the Rubu' Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators.

This dynamic event catered to youths aged 13 to 18, spanning a vibrant seven-week period from 3rd July to 17th August 2023. With the captivating theme of "Where Skill Meets Fun," the programme was meticulously designed to polish skills, unearth budding innovators, and channel their fervour into the realms of technology, art, culture, creativity, and sports.

Throughout their summer hiatus, participants embarked on an inspiring educational voyage, navigating an array of interactive programmes and workshops curated by Sharjah Youth.

A total of 257 meticulously crafted activities, programmes, and guided excursions formed an intricate tapestry, mirroring the visionary ethos of Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, as well as Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Rubu' Qarn Foundation.

Their shared vision underscored the significance of nurturing youthful potential, nurturing an environment that cultivates their talents, and elevating the foundation's pioneering role in steering youthful endeavours towards equipping them with skills for the future.

The exciting journey ended with a big event at the Wasit Youth Centre. Here, they displayed an exhibition to show the great results of the Skill Lab. The Sharjah Youth organised this exhibition to celebrate what their members achieved. It proved how creative and skilled the members became through various programmes in the Skill Lab. These programmes helped them develop different skills in many areas. All these activities worked together to improve the participant's skills in a well-rounded way.

The exhibit showed glass containers with tiny plant landscapes, made by young talents who put a lot of care into the designs. There were also beautiful rugs and artistic things made by the participants using their crafting skills and materials for making textiles.

The Youth Studio's diverse portfolio of programmes spanned photography and auditory content creation, including podcasts. (ANI/WAM)

