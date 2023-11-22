YouTube says users may experience 'suboptimal viewing' with ad-blockers on

San Francisco, Nov 22 Google-owned YouTube has said that viewers with ad-blockers installed might experience "suboptimal viewing", no matter what browser they are using.

This statement comes when a number of users on Reddit and other online forums complained they are experiencing a delay of five seconds when they try to load a video on Mozilla Firefox and Microsoft Edge. But, the five-second delay no longer appears when loading a video on Chrome, reports Android Authority.

YouTube, however, clarified that the platform's ad blocker detection doesn't target specific browsers, and delays have been reported across all browsers. Users with ad blockers will continue to have a substandard viewing experience.

The company recommends trying YouTube Premium for an ad-free experience or allowing ads.

"To support a diverse ecosystem of creators globally and allow billions to access their favourite content on YouTube, we’ve launched an effort to urge viewers with ad blockers enabled to allow ads on YouTube or try YouTube Premium for an ad-free experience," a YouTube spokesperson was quoted as saying.

"Users who have ad blockers installed may experience suboptimal viewing, regardless of the browser they are using," it added.

The company started cracking down on ad blockers earlier this year, but it went all out earlier this month when it blocked people from watching videos unless they disable their add-ons, extensions, and apps.

Meanwhile, YouTube's effort to crack down on users with ad blockers has resulted in a record number of uninstalls, with multiple ad-blocking companies reporting that thousands of people are uninstalling their products after the video-sharing platform began showing warnings to people trying to watch videos on its website while using ad blockers.

