Yudh Abhyas 2025: Indian, US soldiers conduct live drills in Alaska to boost defence ties

Washington, Sep 8 Reinforcing the growing defence cooperation between India and the US, the armies from both countries conducted live drills at Fort Wainwright in Alaska as part of the 21st edition of the India–US Joint Military Exercise 'Yudh Abhyas 2025'.

Last week, the 21st edition of Yudh Abhyas commenced with a grand opening ceremony at Fort Wainwright in Alaska. This will continue till September 14.

"In Fort Wainwright, Alaska, Indian Army and US Army warriors conducted live fire drills today," the Embassy of India in Washington posted on X on Monday (India time).

As part of this exercise, a total of 450 soldiers from each side are taking part in field and command post exercises while also engaging with subject-matter experts (SMEs) to further strengthen operational synergy.

According to the Indian Embassy, recently, during the field training component of the exercise, soldiers from the Indian army and the US army rehearsed various battle drills together.

The Indian Army contingent, comprising 450 personnel led by a battalion of the Madras Regiment, arrived in Fairbanks on August 31.

They are training alongside US soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment ("Bobcats"), part of the 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Arctic Wolves), 11th Airborne Division.

The 2025 edition is one of the largest bilateral military exercises for the Indian Army in terms of troops mobilised.

This edition includes mountain and high-altitude operations under sub-arctic conditions, heliborne and air-mobility integration, backed by artillery and aviation assets.

Additionally, it will also focus on electronic warfare, surveillance, and counter-drone systems, medical evacuation and combat casualty care in field conditions, and live-fire tactical drills to validate seamless interoperability.

Yudh Abhyas currently stands as a flagship, high-complexity Army-to-Army exercise and has become one of the cornerstones of India-US military cooperation. India conducts more military exercises with the US than with any other country, the Indian Embassy mentioned.

"India conducts more military exercises with the US than with any other country. These exercises, including Yudh Abhyas, Malabar, COPE India, Vajra Prahar, Tiger Triumph and several others, are central to building interoperability and forging mutual trust. It demonstrates how our two democracies continue to work towards peace, security and prosperity, including in the Indo-Pacific region," the Embassy added.

