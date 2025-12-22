"Yunus has no mandate to realign Bangladesh's foreign policy," says Sheikh Hasina

New Delhi [India], December 22 : As unrest grips Bangladesh following the death of a prominent youth movement leader linked to her ouster, former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina launched a sharp attack on the interim government led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, asserting that he has "no mandate to realign Bangladesh's foreign policy" and warning that strategic decisions taken by an unelected administration could have long-term consequences for the country.

"Once Bangladeshis can vote freely again, our foreign policy will return to serving our national interests, not the ideological fantasies of extremists who have temporarily seized power," she said, adding that "the ties between Bangladesh and India are fundamental and will endure long after this interim government is gone," she said.

In an email interview withon Monday, Sheikh Hasina strongly criticised the verdict delivered by the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), describing it as a "political assassination in judicial robes" and rejecting suggestions that it reflected a loss of faith in the country's institutions.

"This verdict has nothing to do with justice and everything to do with political elimination. I was denied the right to defend myself, and denied lawyers of my choosing. The tribunal was used to perpetrate a witch hunt of the Awami League," she said.

Maintaining that her faith in Bangladesh's constitutional framework remains intact, she added, "Our constitutional tradition is strong, and when legitimate governance is restored and our judiciary regains its independence, justice will prevail."

Turning to the forthcoming elections scheduled for February, Sheikh Hasina questioned their credibility in the absence of the Awami League, which is currently banned. "An election without the Awami League is not an election, but a coronation," she said, accusing Yunus of governing "without a single vote from the Bangladeshi people" and seeking to ban a party "that has been elected nine times by popular mandate."

She warned that millions would be disenfranchised if the ban continues, noting that "historically, when Bangladeshis cannot vote for their preferred party, they do not vote at all," and said any government formed through such a process would "lack the moral authority to govern."

Calling it a "terrible missed opportunity," she said Bangladesh needs "a process of genuine national reconciliation," while asserting that her own "past, present and future have always been tied to the safety and security of Bangladesh."

Addressing calls for her extradition following the ICT verdict, Sheikh Hasina said such demands stem from "an increasingly desperate and adrift Yunus administration," while others recognise the process as "a politically-motivated kangaroo tribunal."

Expressing gratitude to India, she said she was "heartened and grateful for the solidarity that India continues to show in maintaining its hospitality" and for the "endorsement of this position recently made by all of India's political parties."

She said she left Bangladesh "to prevent further bloodshed, not out of fear of facing justice," adding, "You cannot demand my return to face my political assassination."

Reiterating her challenge to Yunus, she said she had called on him to take the matter to The Hague because she is "confident an independent court would acquit me," and asserted that she would "gladly return" when Bangladesh has "a legitimate government and an independent judiciary."

On the apparent strain in India-Bangladesh relations, including Dhaka summoning the Indian envoy, Sheikh Hasina said the tensions were "entirely of Yunus's making."

She accused the interim government of issuing "hostile statements against India," failing to protect religious minorities and allowing "extremists to dictate foreign policy."

Emphasising the depth of bilateral ties, she said, "India has been Bangladesh's most steadfast friend and partner for decades," and expressed confidence that once legitimate governance is restored, Bangladesh would return to "the sensible partnership we cultivated over fifteen years."

Commenting on rising anti-India sentiment and concerns over the safety of Indian diplomats, Sheikh Hasina said the hostility is being "manufactured by extremists who have been emboldened by the Yunus regime."

She referred to attacks on the Indian embassy, media offices and minorities, saying these were carried out by "the same actors" who forced her family to flee.

"India's concerns about the safety of its personnel are justified," she said, adding that a responsible government would protect diplomatic missions, whereas Yunus "grants immunity to hooligans and calls them warriors."

Referring to the killing of Sharif Usman Hadi, Sheikh Hasina said the incident reflects "the lawlessness that uprooted my government and has multiplied under Yunus."

She said violence has become normalised, destabilising Bangladesh internally and damaging relations with neighbours.

"When you cannot maintain basic order within your borders, your credibility on the international stage collapses," she said, calling this "the reality of Yunus's Bangladesh."

Raising concerns over growing Islamist influence, Sheikh Hasina said she shared fears expressed by her son and by "millions of Bangladeshis who prefer the safe, secular state we once were."

She accused Yunus of placing extremists in cabinet positions, releasing convicted terrorists and allowing groups linked to international terrorist organisations to enter public life.

"My fear is that radicals are using him to project an acceptable face to the international community while they systematically radicalise our institutions from within," she said, warning that this should alarm not only India but all countries invested in South Asian stability.

On statements by some Bangladeshi leaders invoking the "Chicken's Neck" or Siliguri Corridor, Sheikh Hasina described such rhetoric as "dangerous and irresponsible," saying no serious leader would threaten a neighbour on whom Bangladesh depends for trade, transit and stability.

She said such voices "do not represent the Bangladeshi people," and expressed confidence that "once democracy is restored and responsible governance returns, such reckless talk will end."

Commenting on indications of growing Pakistan-Bangladesh engagement, Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh believes in "friendship to all, malice toward none," but criticised what she described as Yunus' "headlong embrace" of Islamabad.

She said the approach appeared driven by desperation after alienating longstanding allies and warned that such moves do not reflect Bangladesh's national interests.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor