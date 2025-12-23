Yunus regime pushing Bangladesh towards radical Islamist control: Report

Dhaka/New Delhi, Dec 23 Bangladesh's interim government led by Muhammad Yunus is steering the country into the hands of radical Islamists, a trend highlighted during the recent arson attacks on the media houses and the cultural institutions nationwide following the death of radical Islamist leader Sharif Osman Hadi, a report said on Tuesday.

It added that the malicious objectives of the Yunus regime and its supporters threaten the stability of the entire South Asian region.

"The latest violence was triggered following the murder of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi, who was attacked by masked assailants on 12th December. Hadi was the product of the 2024 unrest against the Sheikh Hasina government, who rose to prominence soon due to his radical and aggressive political rhetoric, especially for his diatribe against India. This extremist was a supporter of the ‘Greater Bangladesh’ scheme, a political daydream of the anti-India radical elements of the country of a ‘Bangladesh empire’ incorporating adjacent parts of India," a report in India Narrative detailed.

"More precisely speaking, Hadi was the representative of the radical elements who had a significant presence in the unrest of 2024, negating the claim that the agitation was a spontaneous event organised by the 'students, workers, professionals, and intellectuals alike'. Resultantly, the unfortunate nation is now slipping into the hands of the Islamist radicals," it stressed.

According to the report, anti-India Islamist radicalism has resurged since the fall of the Awami League government led by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, leading to the rise of new 'youth icons' like Hadi.

"Thus, the death of Hadi promptly turns into anti-India rhetoric, with the Indian High Commission in the country being targetted. The regular and consistent anti-India stand of the current interim regime of Muhammad Yunus also establishes that fact that the constitution of this regime also had a conspiratorial angle to it," it stated.

The report emphasised that the interim regime in Dhaka seeks to project its anti-Hasina credibility externally, thus collaborating with anti-India elements, both at home and abroad, while its Chief Advisor, Yunus, advocates for stronger ties with Pakistan.

"Indeed, when it is the sovereign right of one country to formulate its foreign policy, the Yunus regime is inclined to exercise a pressure tactic against India and thus contemplates to join Pak-proposed anti-India axis in the region. However, what is more concerning is the appetite of the interim regime to play hand in glove with Islamabad to help the latter open another warfront against India in Bangladesh," it noted.

