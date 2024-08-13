Yunus visits historic Dhaka temple, assures no discrimination against Hindus in B'desh

Dhaka, Aug 13 Muhammad Yunus, the Chief Advisor of the interim government in Bangladesh, said on Tuesday that establishing human rights and freedom of speech remains one of his prime goals as the country's minority communities, especially Hindus, continue to face horrendous acts of violence and vandalism since Sheikh Hasina's resignation as Prime Minister on August 5.

"Everyone has equal rights in the country. There is no discrimination between us. Please help, be patient and judge us later on what we did and what we didn't. If we fail, then criticise," Yunus was quoted as saying by the local media during his visit to the Dhakeswari National Temple - one of the most significant places of worship for the Hindu community in the region for over 800 years - in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Hundreds of Hindus are believed to be injured as radicals have attacked their homes, businesses and even temples over the past many days since Hasina left for India last week.

"In our democratic spirit, we should not be seen as Muslims, Hindus or Buddhists, but as human beings. We must assert our rights. At the root of all problems lies the weakness of institutional arrangements. That is why such problems arise. Institutional systems need to be reformed," said Yunus in the presence of Bangladesh Puja Celebration Parishad President Vasudev Dhar, and General Secretary Santosh Sharma.

Asif Nazrul and A.F.M. Khalid Hossain, the legal and religious affairs advisors to the interim government, also accompanied Yunus to the temple.

On Monday, Hossain had condemned the attack on minorities and assured that the current establishment believes in communal harmony.

In a media briefing that took place at the Secretariat, Hossain asserted that the attacks on minority communities were done by "miscreants" and the interim government will take action against them.

He also mentioned that a list of destroyed houses and temples is being prepared and financial assistance will be given to the victims.

The continuing violence comes as a massive challenge for the interim government which was sworn-in on August 8 under the leadership of Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus.

On Saturday, tens of thousands of Hindus had converged in the heart of Chittagong, holding a massive protest rally against the ongoing attacks on the community and demanding safety and equal rights as citizens of the country.

The Bangladesh Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Oikya Parishad had also sent an 'open letter' to Yunus, expressing "profound sorrow and concern" over a particular group's "unprecedented violence" against the minorities.

"We seek protection because our lives are in a disastrous state. We are staying up at night guarding our homes and religious places. I have never seen such incidents in my life. We demand that the government restore communal harmony in the country," Nirmal Rosario, the President of the unity council, was quoted as saying by 'The Daily Star' newspaper.

The letter mentioned that the communal violence, which began immediately after Hasina left Dhaka, has caused "widespread fear, anxiety, and uncertainty" among the minorities in Bangladesh.

"According to organisational details and media reports, thousands of Hindu families have become destitute and many temples have been attacked and burned. Numerous women have faced assaults, and there have been murders in several places. Other minorities have also suffered during this period," it reported.

Similarly, the Bangladesh Hindu Jagran Mancha has also organised processions and rallies to protest against the recent vandalism, arson, looting, and attacks on the Hindu community across the country.

