Yunus's decision-making clearly influenced by jihadist elements in Bangladesh: Ex-diplomat on recent violance

New Delhi [India], December 27 : Former Indian diplomat Suresh K Goel on Saturday warned that the current relative calm in Bangladesh is "the calm before the storm", asserting that Chief Adviser of the interim government Muhammad Yunus's decision-making is being heavily influenced by jihadist elements following the widespread violence triggered by the death of Osman Hadi, one of the most prominent figures during the July Uprising last year.

Speaking about the recent unrest in Bangladesh, Goel expressed disappointment with the interim government's handling of the situation, noting that Yunus, given his international stature and reputation, could help stabilise the political environment; however, his recent decisions suggest otherwise.

According to the former diplomat, these external pressures are complicating Bangladesh's political landscape, warning that the internal dynamics of Bangladesh are becoming increasingly complex.

"The calm in Bangladesh now is the calm before the storm. I had thought that Muhammad Yunus, because of his international repute, would be able to bring the Bangladesh polity under control. But clearly, his decisions are heavily influenced by other factors. They are just purely needed for the domestic peace and quiet," the former diplomat said.

"These are the factors impacting his decision-making, which is going to complicate the politics of Bangladesh quite a bit. When we are talking about these external factors, these are the growing influences of the jihadist element in Bangladesh and not just because of their attacks on Hindus. The situation in Bangladesh is going to go further down or get far more complex than what we see now," he added.

Goel's remarks came days after the Inqilab Moncho convenor, Sharif Osman Hadi, one of the prominent figures behind the July Uprising last year, was pronounced dead on December 18, after he was shot at close range on December 12 while travelling in a rickshaw in Dhaka's Bijoynagar area.

Following his death, protests broke out in the capital of Dhaka, with a fresh wave of protests breaking out today as the activists gathered at Dhaka's Shahbagh intersection to call for justice for the slain leader.

According to bdnews24, citing police, two assailants arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire at Hadi.

Critically injured, Hadi was first taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital and later shifted to Evercare Hospital, where he was placed in intensive care. On December 15, Hadi was flown to Singapore by air ambulance for advanced treatment, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

