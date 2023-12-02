Zakir Khan to unleash signature humour with new special ‘Mann Pasand’

Mumbai, Dec 2 Comic artiste-writer-actor Zakir Khan is gearing up for his next streaming special titled ‘Mann Pasand’, which will hit the OTT on December 7.

Zakir, who is also known as the ‘Sakht Launda’, is known for his unique blend of comedy and emotions in his stand-up, and promises hours of side-splitting laughter.

The new special weaves quirky stories of his experiences, friendships, relationships, and the clashes that ensue between them during one fateful Goa trip.

Zakir, who is also a poet, started his career as a radio producer and went on to work with the comedy collective AIB with ‘On Air with AIB’ on which he worked as a writer and performer.

Zakir was born and raised in Indore, Madhya Pradesh to a Rajasthani Muslim family of classical musicians. He is the grandson of Sarangi Maestro Ustad Moinuddin Khan. He spent a large portion of his adult life in Delhi

Over the years, he has performed many specials including ‘Tathastu’, ‘Haq se Single’ and ‘Kaksha Gyarvi’.

Mann Pasand will be Zakir Khan’s newest set that will exclusively feature on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Produced by OML, ‘Mann Pasand’ will be available to stream on Prime Video from December 7.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor