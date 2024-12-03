Zambian police foil human trafficking ploy

Lusaka, Dec 3 Zambian police reported that it had intercepted a vehicle carrying 13 Ethiopians who were being trafficked to South Africa.

Two local people have also been detained, while the third was on the run for allegedly aiding the trafficking of foreign nationals on Monday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Zambia Police Service Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said the incident happened Monday morning on the outskirts of Lusaka, the country's capital. Police officers, who had set up a motor screening point, stopped a vehicle that had fully tinted windows, a situation that raised suspicions.

Closer inspection revealed a scene of individuals lying on top of each other in the vehicle who were later identified as Ethiopians.

"Preliminary interviews revealed that the group had embarked on a journey from Ethiopia, passing through Kenya and Tanzania, and were en route to South Africa to meet a person whose identity we shall withhold for fear of jeopardizing the ongoing investigations," Hamoonga said in a statement.

He added that the Ethiopians, who appeared frail, have since been taken into custody for their safety and further questioning.

