Zayed Higher Organisation creates first comprehensive interactive bag for visual impairments individuals

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 29 (ANI/WAM): Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination has launched the first comprehensive interactive and recreational bag for People of Determination with visual impairments.

The organisation is distributing 20 free bags to the first twenty children with visual impairments in Abu Dhabi. Families wishing to receive the bag are invited to send the necessary information via direct message to the organisation's Instagram account, including confirmation of the child's visual impairment and residence in Abu Dhabi, along with a photo of the determination card and the child's personal details.

Crafted by the organisation's creative team, including People of Determination, these bags were created during workshops and vocational training sessions.

Each kit is packed with educational and recreational activities designed to develop skills, enhance sensory experiences, and foster community connections.

This initiative reflects the Zayed Higher Organisation's ongoing commitment to empowering individuals with visual challenges and integrating them fully into society.

The organisation reiterated its dedication to launching initiatives, programmes, and projects that support People of Determination, contributing to their empowerment and seamless integration into the community. (ANI/WAM)

