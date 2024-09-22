Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination members to offer field tours, workshops in sign language

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 22 (ANI/WAM): Badr Al-Maskari and Shawq Al-Maskari, members of the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO), have obtained their official licence to work as cultural and tourism guides in Abu Dhabi. They are the first guides to provide field tours and workshops using sign language.

They completed a comprehensive and intensive training programme launched in cooperation between the ZHO and the Zayed National Museum.

The training programme by the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi aims to empower People of Determination and integrate them into various sectors. Launched in early 2024, it offers both theoretical and practical training on tourist guiding, focusing on the emirate's historical and cultural sites as well as communication and customer service skills. (ANI/WAM)

