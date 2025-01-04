Zayed Higher Organisation sends global message promoting human fraternity on World Braille Day

Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 4 (ANI/WAM): Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination marked World Braille Day with a message promoting global fraternity and peace. The initiative, inspired by the Document on Human Fraternity, aims to confront the rising challenges of division and hatred across the globe, advocating for greater unity, tolerance, and coexistence.

In collaboration with the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity and the Abu Dhabi Cultural Foundation, the organisation printed the Document on Human Fraternity in Braille to make it accessible to visually impaired individuals worldwide.

The initiative, which underscores inclusivity, reflects the organisation's ongoing efforts to raise awareness about the values of tolerance and peace embodied in the document.

Through a video message, which included readings from the Document on Human Fraternity in Braille for the visually impaired in Arabic and English, the organisation emphasised that its role extends beyond providing traditional services to People of Determination, aiming to empower them as active partners in society. The Braille version of the document highlights the belief that everyone, regardless of distinction, can be ambassadors of peace and tolerance.

The organisation clarified that this initiative is part of a broader mission to empower People of Determination and amplify their voices on the global stage. By printing the Document on Human Fraternity in Braille, the organisation aims to strengthen cultural and social communication with visually impaired individuals everywhere, recognising their pivotal role in driving positive change.

This initiative coincides with World Braille Day, which is celebrated annually on 4th January and emphasises the importance of facilitating knowledge and culture for the visually impaired. Zayed Higher Organisation affirmed its belief that Braille acts as a bridge for communication, enabling People of Determination to connect with universal values and principles.

Zayed Higher Organisation collaborated with the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity to raise awareness among People of Determination about the Document on Human Fraternity. It also converted the document into Arabic Sign Language videos for the deaf in collaboration with the Emirates Deaf Association.

Additionally, the organisation's visually impaired employees translated the document into Braille in Arabic and English, printing 100 copies to ensure the document's message of tolerance, cooperation, and coexistence reaches all society segments.

The organisation also translated the document into Braille in Arabic, English, and Italian, making it accessible to People of Determination worldwide. It produced 100 Braille-printed copies of the Document on Human Fraternity in Arabic and English, which were gifted to the Al-Azhar Library in Egypt to share the document's message of tolerance and coexistence beyond the UAE.

In collaboration with the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, the organisation also printed 100 Braille copies of the document in Italian for the visually impaired, gifting them to the Vatican Library in Rome.

On another occasion, the organisation brought together its People of Determination members from various nationalities to create a garden bearing the emblem of Human Fraternity at its headquarters in Al Mafraq, Abu Dhabi. This initiative symbolises solidarity and unity among the world's peoples on the UAE's land. (ANI/WAM)

