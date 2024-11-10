Zayed National Museum: Cultural landmark celebrating UAE's rich heritage

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 10 (ANI/WAM): The Zayed National Museum stands as a beacon of UAE's cultural heritage, presenting a comprehensive narrative of the country's evolution from prehistoric times to the modern era.

The museum honours the life, vision, and legacy of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose story continues to inspire and shape the nation's identity.

Noura Al Mubarak, Head of the Institutional and International Affairs Section at the Museum, stated that the museum enhances Abu Dhabi's cultural status and reaffirms its commitment to preserving Emirati heritage while fostering cultural awareness among local and international audiences.

She added that it serves as a gateway for visitors to experience the UAE's heritage, traditions, and customs through a variety of initiatives, including permanent and temporary exhibitions.

The museum features six permanent galleries, one temporary exhibition space and one outdoor gallery. The "Our Beginning" gallery sheds new light on the life, legacy and values of the UAE's Founding Father through an authentic form of storytelling.

"Through Our Nature" immerses visitors in the diverse landscapes that exist within the UAE and examines their historical impact on the nature and rhythm of life in the emirates. "To Our Ancestors" gallery examines evidence of human activity in this part of the world dating back 300,000 years and early trade with other societies in the Arabian Gulf region.

"Through Our Connections" gallery showcases the broadening horizons of the people of the ancient emirates and the impact of new technologies, materials and knowledge, culminating in the development of the Arabic language and the spread of Islam.

"By Our Coasts" gallery focuses on the development of the main coastal settlements through pearling, fishing and trading, examining their role not only as catalysts for commercial and cultural exchange but also in informing Emirati identity.

"To Our Roots" gallery continues the exploration of Emirati identity by looking at the traditional lifestyle, customs and social and economic practices that prevailed in the inland areas of the emirates.

In addition to the main galleries, the "Al Masar Garden" is considered an outdoor gallery because it tells the story of Sheikh Zayed through the landscapes that inspired him, featuring native plants in three zones: desert, oasis and urban.

The museum offers a variety of educational programmes for younger generations and supports historical and archaeological research through the Zayed National Museum Research Fund, which provides grants to study UAE heritage and culture. It aims to inspire future researchers, historians, archaeologists, and cultural scholars in the UAE, fostering collaboration with local educators to engage youth in these fields.

The museum's collection includes over 1,000 artefacts with permanent and rotating exhibitions on UAE's natural and cultural history.

As a leading cultural institution, the Zayed National Museum continues to inspire with exhibitions, educational events, and growing digital content, while partnerships with museums worldwide showcase the UAE's cultural bonds with the global community.

The museum's design combines ancient sustainability techniques with modern technologies to respond to the UAE's climate. Inspired by the wings of a falcon in flight, the five aerodynamic towers of Zayed National Museum harness the same barjeel wind tower principles used to cool dwellings in the region for centuries.

Housed within a walkable platform that echoes the UAE's topography, Zayed National Museum takes advantage of the earth's thermal properties and is cooled even further by a steady flow of fresh air drawn through underground pipes. (ANI/WAM)

