ZayedCHF, GWU conclude initiative to support Lebanese women

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 26 (ANI/WAM): Under the patronage of Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation (ZCHF) and the General Women's Union (GWU) have concluded their participation in the UAE Stands with Lebanon campaign.

The ZCHF and GWU initiative formed part of the campaign aimed at supporting Lebanese and the UAE leadership's directives to provide aid to those impacted by the crisis in Lebanon.

The initiative included the packing and final preparations of essential relief supplies at the General Women's Union headquarters in Abu Dhabi. It involved dedicated participation from female volunteers across the ZCHF, GWU and various government entities in Abu Dhabi.

This support underscores the UAE's commitment to international solidarity and aid, reflecting the country's dedication to humanitarian relief and support for communities affected by crises.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the ZayedCHF, expressed his gratitude to Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak for her patronage and unwavering support for the initiative to provide essential women's needs to assist Lebanese women as part of the 'UAE Stands with Lebanon'' campaign.

She stated that the initiative, which aims to ease the suffering of the Lebanese women during these challenging times, articulates the noble fraternal principles that the UAE upholds as a leadership, government, and people. "These are the same values and foundational principles that the ZayedCHF adopts in its humanitarian initiatives to achieve stability and security in communities facing wars and conflicts," he added.

Employees and volunteers from the GWU, ZayedCHF and other departments of Abu Dhabi government engaged in preparation and packaging of the relief items, which will be urgently uplifted to the affected women in Lebanon.

Mohammed Atiq Al Falahi, Director General of the ZayedCHF, said that the initiative aims to provide assistance to tens of thousands of women in Lebanon swiftly to alleviate their suffering during these difficult times, expressing gratitude to all the volunteer teams of women who participated in organising and mobilising the relief materials provided to their sisters in the Lebanese community.

For her part, Noura Al-Suwaidi, Secretary General of the GWU, stated, "The UAE, through this additional contribution to the initiative, reaffirms its steadfast commitment to supporting those affected by conflicts, especially women and children, who often constitute the most vulnerable groups." (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor