Zayn Malik gets flak over Halloween post and keeping mum about Palestine

Los Angeles, Nov 1 Singer-actor Zayn Malik shared a picture of himself dressing as an iconic 'Harry Potter' character and got criticised by Internet users.

The 'Pillow Talk' hitmaker was unrecognisable as he transformed into Lord Voldemort from J.K. Rowling's best-selling 'Harry Potter' novels.

The 30-year-old wore a bald prosthetic head featuring Voldemort's snake-like nose as well as the character's signature black gown, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"Happy Halloween," he captioned the post. Fans, however, slammed the singer, who is of Pakistani descent, for staying silent on the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict as Israel continues its attack on Gaza strip.

"Sir people are dying in Palestine this is what you're posting," one said in the comments section.

Some others echoed the sentiment by commenting: "Free Palestine."

On the other hands, some fans praised Zayn for nailing the Voldemort costume.

"Please you actually look scary. I remember when I cried after watching lord voldemort in 4th movie for the first time when I was small," a fan said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor