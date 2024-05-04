Zelensky meets UK Foreign Secretary on military aid to Ukraine

Kiev, May 4 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with visiting British Foreign Secretary David Cameron to discuss military aid to Ukraine, the Presidential press service said.

At the meeting, which took place in Kiev on Thursday, Zelensky thanked the British government for recently approving the largest-ever military aid package for Ukraine, worth 500 million pounds ($630 million), Xinhua news agency reported.

"The provision of this package, along with the crucial decision of the US to provide assistance, is of great importance to us at this key moment," the Ukrainian President added on Friday.

He briefed Cameron on the situation on the frontlines of the Russia-Ukraine war and urged Britain to promptly deliver the weapons as part of the aid package.

Zelensky specifically outlined the types of weapons Ukraine requires, including armoured vehicles, ammunition, and various missiles.

According to the British Parliament, Britain has pledged 12.5 billion pounds ($15.8 billion) in support to Ukraine since the outbreak of the war in February 2022, of which 7.6 billion pounds ($9.6 billion) was for military assistance. This includes 3 billion pounds ($3.8 billion) for military assistance in 2024/25.

