Zelensky replaces Ukraine's armed forces commander-in-chief
By IANS | Published: February 9, 2024 07:31 AM2024-02-09T07:31:23+5:302024-02-09T07:35:06+5:30
Kiev, Feb 9 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he had appointed Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrsky as the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, replacing Valery Zaluzhny.
"Starting today, a new management team will take over the leadership of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," Zelensky said on Thursday in a Telegram post, Xinhua news agency reported.
Describing Syrsky as "the most experienced Ukrainian commander", the President added that he had a successful defensive experience during the operation to defend Kiev.
Besides, Syrsky had a successful offensive experience during the operation to take back the eastern Kharkiv region from the Russian forces, Zelensky said.
The 58-year-old Syrsky once served as the Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces between 2019 and 2024.
