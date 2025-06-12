Zelensky says only he will discuss territorial issues with Putin, rejects Russia's ceasefire terms as "ultimatum"

Kyiv [Ukraine], June 12 : Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated he will only discuss territorial matters directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian state controlled network RT reported.

Zelensky's remarks follow the second round of peace talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul earlier this month.

In an interview with Hungarian outlet Valasz Online, as reported by RT.com, Zelensky said the Ukrainian delegation involved in peace talks in Istanbul is not authorized to negotiate on sovereignty or territorial integrity.

The report further said that Zelensky clarified the Ukrainian delegation's mandate only covers humanitarian issues and ceasefire discussions.

"What they do not have a mandate for is to discuss the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," he emphasized, adding that only he will handle such matters, especially in talks with Putin.

During the recent peace talks, both Russia and Ukraine presented proposals for ending the conflict.

RT noted that Moscow's roadmap involves Ukraine recognizing the loss of five regions to Russia, withdrawing its forces, maintaining neutrality, and reducing its military capabilities.

Zelensky, however, rejected the proposal, calling it "an ultimatum" and demanding an unconditional 30-day ceasefire.

Amid ongoing tensions and stalled peace efforts, RT reported that a second group of Russian prisoners of war (PoWs) was released from Ukrainian captivity as part of the prisoner swap deal reached between Moscow and Kiev in Istanbul last week.

According to RT, while the Defence Ministry did not disclose the exact number of servicemen returned, it released a video showing the freed soldiers draped in Russian flags preparing to board buses. The soldiers are currently receiving psychological and medical assistance in Belarus and will be transferred to Russian military hospitals for rehabilitation.

Ukrainian President Zelensky confirmed the exchange, describing it as "the first stage" of a swap involving "seriously wounded... soldiers" and called it "an important humanitarian act."

RT reported that during the second round of direct negotiations in Istanbul, both sides agreed to exchange seriously injured, ill, or under-25 captives. The Russian Defence Ministry did not specify which categories were included in this phase.

Additionally, Russia announced the return of over 6,000 Ukrainian soldiers' bodies as a unilateral humanitarian gesture. Moscow attempted to hand over 1,212 bodies on Saturday, but Ukrainian representatives failed to arrive at the exchange point, RT reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor