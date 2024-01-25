Zelensky, Scholz discuss defence support for Ukraine

Kiev, Jan 25 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have discussed defence support for Ukraine in a phone conversation.

Zelensky on Wednesday informed Scholz of the current situation on the frontline and the priority needs of the Ukrainian military, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the Presidential Press Service.

The President thanked the Chancellor for his efforts aimed at ensuring long-term support for Ukraine and increasing defence assistance to 8 billion euros (about $8.7 billion) this year.

In particular, Zelensky praised Germany's recent decision to transfer six Sea King Mk41 helicopters to Ukraine.

The parties also discussed in detail the prospects to bolster Ukraine's air defence system and provide the Eastern European country with artillery and armoured vehicles.

The preparation of an agreement on security commitments between Ukraine and Germany was another topic of the talks.

In 2023, Germany provided 5.4 billion euros (about $5.9 billion) in military aid for Ukraine after 2 billion euros (about $2.2 billion) in 2022.

