'Zelensky survived more than dozen attempts on his life'

New Delhi, March 9 Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has already survived more than a dozen attempts on his life, said Mykhailo Podoliak, an advisor to the Head of the Presidents Office.

"Foreign sources talk of two or three attempts. I believe that there have been more than a dozen such attempts. We are constantly receiving intelligence that there are certain reconnaissance groups trying to enter government quarters and the like," Podoliak said, Ukrayinska Pravda reported.

"We have a very strong network of intelligence and counter-intelligence they are monitoring this situation and these reconnaissance groups are being eliminated on their approach. That is to say, we are aware of their plans and our counter-intelligence is taking care of the situation," he said.

"From a security point of view, I am not at liberty to discuss certain elements. These risks still exist," he added.

Western intelligence correctly states that the main target for Russian President Vladimir Putin is Zelensky in terms of attacking government quarters and attempting to kill the country's key leader, he said.

Previously, The Times had reported that since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war, Zelensky has survived at least three murder attempts.

