Zelenskyy briefs Dutch PM Schoof on intensified Russian strikes, seeks more air defence and energy support

Kyiv [Ukraine], January 13 : Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday stated he spoke with Netherlands Prime Minister Dick Schoof and briefed him on what he described as intensified Russian drone and missile attacks targeting Ukrainian cities and communities.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy wrote, "I spoke with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Dick Schoof @MinPres. I informed him about the intense Russian drone and missile attacks on our cities and communities."

I spoke with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Dick Schoof @MinPres. I informed him about the intense Russian drone and missile attacks on our cities and communities. It is evident that the Russians are bent on destroying life rather than on diplomacy. Their target is the… pic.twitter.com/7pCgjyoasj — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) January 13, 2026

Pointing to the broader impact of the strikes, Zelenskyy added, "It is evident that the Russians are bent on destroying life rather than on diplomacy. Their target is the energy sector."

Stressing the urgency of international assistance, he wrote, "It is very important that there is sufficient support for Ukraine right now. This concerns both our resilience and recovery, as well as sufficient air defense munitions."

Zelenskyy underlined immediate priorities, stating, "Missiles for air defence and all the necessary assistance for the energy system are the top priority at the moment."

He also noted that the two leaders discussed diplomatic engagement, writing, "We also discussed the course of communication with the American side and possible meetings."

Zelenskyy expressed appreciation for Dutch support, stating, "I am grateful for the support and the readiness to help!"

His remarks came as he also detailed a major overnight aerial assault by Russia on Ukraine, which he said involved nearly 300 attack drones along with 18 ballistic missiles and seven cruise missiles.

In another statement posted on X, Zelenskyy said most of the drones used were Shahed-type unmanned aerial vehicles and that Russia again targeted Ukraine's energy-generation facilities and substations, causing widespread damage to residential and civilian infrastructure across several regions.

"Almost 300 attack drones, most of them 'Shaheds', along with 18 ballistic and 7 cruise missiles, were launched by the Russians against Ukraine last night. Once again, the main target of the strike was our energy-generation facilities and substations. Sadly, there has been extensive destruction of residential and civilian infrastructure," Zelenskyy said.

He said the Dnipro, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Donetsk regions came under attack, adding that Russian missiles struck a postal terminal in Korotych in the Kharkiv region, killing four people.

"Dnipro, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Donetsk regions came under attack. With no military purpose whatsoever, Russia lobbed missiles at a postal terminal in Korotych, Kharkiv region, killing 4 people," he said, offering condolences to the victims' families and loved ones.

Zelenskyy said the strikes on energy-generation facilities and substations were aimed at depriving households of electricity amid a cold wave gripping the country.

He added that the situation in the Kyiv region remains difficult, with several hundred thousand households without electricity following the strikes. He said emergency services are operating on the ground and "Points of Invincibility" have been deployed to support residents affected by outages.

"Points of Invincibility have been deployed. As always, wherever Russia tries to destroy, Ukrainians support one another, and internal resilience is what is most needed right now. Every such strike against life is a reminder that support for Ukraine cannot be stopped. Missiles for air defense systems are needed every day, and especially during winter," Zelenskyy said.

Renewing his appeal for international support, Zelenskyy stressed that assistance to Ukraine must continue. He said Ukraine expects accelerated deliveries already agreed with the United States and European partners, adding that Russia must learn that "cold will not help it win the war."

