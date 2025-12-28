Zelenskyy briefs UK PM on preparations for Trump meet and Russian strikes

Florida [US], December 28 : Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday held a telephonic conversation with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and updated him on the preparations for the meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Zelenskyy also informed him of the situation on frontline and Russian strikes.

In a post on X, he said, "Thank you, Keir, for the constant coordination! I started my morning in Florida today with a detailed phone call with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. We discussed preparations for the meeting with President Trump, as well as all our contacts with European partners. I informed him on the situation on the frontline and on the consequences of Russian strikes. We greatly value the United Kingdom's support. We will stay in contact!"

Thank you, Keir, for the constant coordination! I started my morning in Florida today with a detailed phone call with UK Prime Minister @Keir_Starmer. We discussed preparations for the meeting with President Trump, as well as all our contacts with European partners. I informed… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 28, 2025

Earlier in the day, Zelenskyy, who is scheduled to meet US President Donald Trump later today at Mar-a-Lago, stated that the coming days could prove decisive for efforts to end the war, even as Russia continued to intensify missile and drone attacks across Ukraine amid heightened diplomatic activity.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy said, "These are some of the most active diplomatic days of the year right now, and a lot can be decided before the New Year."

These are some of the most active diplomatic days of the year right now, and a lot can be decided before the New Year. We are doing everything toward this, but whether decisions will be made depends on our partners – those who help Ukraine, and those who put pressure on Russia so… pic.twitter.com/GuKwkBM0Nr— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 28, 2025

He noted that while Ukraine is doing everything possible to move towards decisions, outcomes would depend on international partners supporting Kyiv and applying pressure on Russia.

Placing the diplomatic push against the backdrop of escalating violence, Zelenskyy highlighted the scale of recent Russian attacks.

"This week alone, they launched over 2,100 attack drones, around 800 guided aerial bombs, and 94 missiles of various types," he said, adding that the strikes were directed "against our people, against life itself and everything that sustains its normal functioning - above all, against our energy infrastructure."

He said Ukraine's emergency and energy services were working continuously to mitigate the impact.

"Our repair crews, energy workers, and first responders of Ukraine's State Emergency Service are working literally 24/7 to protect lives and restore power supply," Zelenskyy said.

