Zelenskyy details "constructive" peace negotiations in call with Norwegian PM

Kyiv [Ukraine], December 21 : President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a detailed conversation with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre on Sunday to discuss the current momentum of diplomatic efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

During the call, Zelenskyy highlighted his negotiating team's progress while cautioning that Russia continues to send "negative signals" through ongoing military assaults.

Zelenskyy reported that diplomatic work is proceeding at a "fairly rapid pace," noting that the Ukrainian team has been coordinating closely with American officials in Florida.

The negotiations have also expanded to include European representatives.

"I spoke with the Prime Minister of Norway, Jonas Gahr Støre. We discussed in detail the diplomatic work underway these days. We are moving at a fairly rapid pace, and our team in Florida has been working with the American side. European representatives were also invited," Zelenskyy wrote on X.

"These negotiations are constructive, and this matters. Much depends on whether Russia feels the need to end the war for real - it must not be a rhetorical or political game on Russia's part," he added.

Despite the diplomatic movement, Zelenskyy emphasised that the situation on the ground remains dire. He noted that the Kremlin's actions contradict any narrative of peace, citing continuous pressure on the frontlines and deliberate strikes on civilian infrastructure.

"Unfortunately, the real signals coming from Russia remain only negative: assaults along the frontline, Russian war crimes in border areas, and continued strikes against our infrastructure," he said.

Zelenskyy stressed that the international community cannot afford to remain passive amid these escalations, stating, "It is essential that the world does not remain silent about all of this."

He also expressed deep gratitude to Norway for its multifaceted assistance, which includes maintaining diplomatic pressure on Moscow and supporting Ukraine's physical and economic recovery.

A key focus of the partnership remains energy security, as Norway has committed to supporting Ukraine in maintaining its power grid following Russian strikes.

"I am grateful to Norway for its readiness to continue helping, both in maintaining pressure on Russia and in recovery after their strikes. Norway will also assist us with energy resilience - thank you for that," he said.

Looking ahead, Zelenskyy indicated that Ukraine's diplomatic mission will now broaden its focus. Following intensive work with the United States, Kyiv intends to deepen engagement with its continental allies.

"There is a shared sense that, after the work by our diplomatic team in the United States, we should now hold consultations with European partners in a broader circle. I am grateful to everyone who stands with Ukraine!" Zelenskyy stated.

