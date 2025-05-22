Zelenskyy lauds EU's 17th sanctions package on Russia, urges stronger measures targeting other sectors

Kyiv [Ukraine], May 22 : Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday (local time) expressed his gratitude for the European Union's adoption of its 17th sanctions package against Russia while advocating for even stronger measures to pressure Moscow into ceasing hostilities in the war.

During a conversation with European Council President Antonio Costa, Zelenskyy touched on Ukraine's EU membership aspirations and the need for a robust international response to Russia's actions.

"As always, I had a very substantive conversation with the President of the European Council, Antonio Costa. I informed him of our diplomatic efforts, and we discussed possible next steps.

I thanked him for the adoption of the EU's 17th sanctions package against Russia. The preparation of the next one is already underway, and it is crucial that it be even stronger," the Ukrainian President stated, taking to X.

He specified that the sanctions should target Russia's energy and banking sectors, as well as its shadow fleet, including both vessels and their crews.

"It should include the energy sector, banking sector, and the shadow fleet not only the vessels themselves, but also the crews operating them. Antonio confirmed that if Russia refuses to cease fire, such sanctions will be applied," Zelenskyy stated.

"We also discussed the opening of negotiation clusters for Ukraine's EU membership. It is important to find a solution that will allow the process to be unblocked. I thank for all the efforts towards this goal," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude towards UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer following the UK's new sanctions on Russia, as Zelenskyy believes it would help pressure Moscow toward peace.

Zelenskyy, during a call with the UK PM, emphasised the need for a coordinated international response, urging the US also to take stronger action against Russia to support the ongoing diplomatic efforts for a ceasefire and lasting peace in Ukraine.

The UK and the European Union (EU) unveiled new sanctions targeting Russia's economy, shadow oil fleet, and military supply chains.

The EU adopted its 17th and most extensive sanctions package, while the UK imposed 100 fresh sanctions, including on financial institutions and military suppliers.

The European Council adopted the 17th package of economic and individual restrictive measures, cutting off Russia's access to key military technology.

"Today's 17th package is part of an even broader set of EU measures also targeting Russia's hybrid activities, domestic violations of human rights and the use of riot control agents by Russian forces in Ukraine, under three other sanctions regimes," the European Council said in a press release.

In addition, the EU also imposed individual sanctions (asset freeze and prohibition to make funds available) targeting the shadow fleet ecosystem, namely on actors enabling the operation of the shadow fleet. These measures cover shipping companies responsible for the transportation of crude oil and oil products by sea and engaging in dangerous practices at sea while transporting Russian oil, including entities from the United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Hong Kong.

