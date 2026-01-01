Zelenskyy says preparations are on for meeting with European partners, US

Kyiv [Ukraine], January 4 : Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he held talks with the National Security Advisors of partner countries on security guarantees, reconstruction, and a basic framework for a real rebuilding.

Zelenskyy said that they were getting ready for meetings with the US.

"First outcomes from today's work with national security advisors of partner countries. European partners, Canada, the EU, and NATO are engaged, and we are also communicating with the American side. I am grateful to everyone for their support. Our discussions are moving forward along three key directions - security guarantees, reconstruction, and a basic framework for a real rebuilding. Everything must be effective, dignified, and conducive to establishing peace for decades. And this vision of ours is fully aligned with the vision of our key partners. I am grateful to our team for their thorough approach to negotiations," he said.

First outcomes from today’s work with national security advisors of partner countries. European partners, Canada, the EU, and NATO are engaged, and we are also communicating with the American side. I am grateful to everyone for their support. Our discussions are moving forward… pic.twitter.com/RNQEHw62Ie — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) January 3, 2026

"Work with the advisors continues. We are preparing meetings in Europe next week. We are also getting ready for meetings in the United States," he added.

I met with the national security advisors of the Coalition of the Willing member states. Today, three panels were held involving Ukraine’s negotiating team and 18 participants from various countries and institutions. The primary focus was on security guarantees, rebuilding, and… pic.twitter.com/PivXZ7mPbx — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) January 3, 2026

"Today, three panels were held involving Ukraine's negotiating team and 18 participants from various countries and institutions. The primary focus was on security guarantees, rebuilding, and a basic framework for a real peace. During our meeting, we discussed all existing draft documents and examined in detail the sequencing of steps: on January 5, a meeting of chiefs of the general staff will take place, followed by a leaders-level meeting in Paris on January 6," he said.

"After these contacts, we expect a productive joint meeting with representatives of the United States," he added.

Zelenskyy further called for support from the partners of Ukraine, saying that Ukrainians were under threat from Russian strikes.

It is critically important for Ukraine that partner support continues – steady defense assistance and reinforcement of our air defense. Almost every day, lives in Ukraine are under threat because of Russian attacks and strikes using various types of weapons against our people.… pic.twitter.com/0Z4N1DoCm4— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) January 4, 2026

"It is critically important for Ukraine that partner support continues - steady defense assistance and reinforcement of our air defense. Almost every day, lives in Ukraine are under threat because of Russian attacks and strikes using various types of weapons against our people."

"This week alone, Russia launched more than 1,070 guided aerial bombs, nearly 1,000 attack drones, and six missiles against Ukraine. Everything agreed with our partners must be accelerated as much as possible. Every missile for air defense systems that is currently held in storage by partners can truly save lives," he added.

