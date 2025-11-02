Zelenskyy says Russia launching relentless nationwide strikes, killing civilians and targeting energy sector

Kyiv [Ukraine], November 2 : Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday stated that Russia continues to launch relentless attacks across several regions of Ukraine, killing and injuring civilians, and targeting critical infrastructure, including the energy sector.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy wrote, "Almost every night, Russia strikes our people with various types of weapons. Since yesterday's evening, there have been attacks on our communities - strikes on the Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Odesa regions. Unfortunately, there are killed and wounded. My condolences to everyone who has lost loved ones as a result of these attacks."

The Ukrainian President revealed that Russia had used "nearly 1,500 attack drones, 1,170 guided aerial bombs, and more than 70 missiles of different types" within just one week, resulting in widespread destruction.

"There were hits on ordinary residential buildings and civilian infrastructure, as well as numerous terrorist attacks targeting the energy sector," he added.

His statement came amid renewed reports of casualties from Russian strikes across Ukraine. At least nine people have been killed and several others injured in a series of aerial attacks, according to Al Jazeera.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, four people, including two children aged 11 and 14, were killed in a Russian air strike that set a shop ablaze. In the southwestern Odesa region, officials said Russian jets bombed several trucks and vehicles, killing two and wounding three.

The scale of attacks extended across multiple fronts. In Kherson blast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin confirmed that one person was killed and two others injured after Russian forces launched "drone, artillery, and air attacks on more than 20 settlements."

Meanwhile, a ballistic missile believed to be an Iskander-M model with a cluster warhead struck the suburbs of Mykolaiv, killing a 20-year-old man and injuring 19 others, including two children, Al Jazeera reported.

In the front-line Zaporizhzhia region, Governor Ivan Fedorov said that one civilian was killed and three others injured after Russian attacks targeted 18 settlements, damaging several homes.

He noted that nearly 60,000 people were left without electricity and that repairs would begin "as soon as the security situation allows."

Ukraine's national energy operator, Ukrenergo, later announced "scheduled rolling blackouts across the country," citing "massive Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities."

These attacks reinforced Zelenskyy's warning about Moscow's intent to cripple Ukraine's energy grid as winter approaches.

"It is clear that Moscow aims to inflict harm primarily on our people. That is why we are actively working to ensure reliable support for our energy sector this winter," he stated.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine had reached "concrete agreements" with its international partners to strengthen its energy infrastructure, highlighting support from the United States, Norway, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, the United Kingdom, Italy, Japan, Lithuania, Denmark, Sweden, Estonia, Spain, and the European Commission.

While Ukraine focused on fortifying its defences and power systems, it also carried out counterstrikes targeting Russian troops and infrastructure.

Russia's Ministry of Defence claimed its air defences intercepted 164 Ukrainian drones overnight, including 39 over the Black Sea and 26 over Crimea.

In response, Ukraine's military intelligence said it had dealt a "serious blow" to Russia's military logistics by striking the Koltsevoy pipeline in the Moscow region, spanning 400 km and supplying gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel.

The agency claimed that "all three fuel lines were destroyed near the Ramensky district," though Moscow has not commented on the incident.

Additionally, a Ukrainian drone attack reportedly hit the Russian town of Tuapse on the northeast shore of the Black Sea, with local media reporting damage to a tanker and an oil terminal pier.

The conflict also remains intense around the city of Pokrovsk, considered strategic for Moscow's campaign to seize full control of the Donetsk region.

Russia claimed it had killed several Ukrainian special forces troops landing by helicopter, a claim denied by Kyiv's military authorities.

As both sides continue their offensives, Al Jazeera reported that Russian media alleged two pro-Russian hacker groups had breached six major Ukrainian insurance firms, stealing personal data belonging to senior political and military officials and millions of customers.

Concluding his remarks, Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to Ukraine's allies for their continued solidarity, saying, "We are grateful to everyone standing with Ukraine!"

