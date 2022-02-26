Zelenskyy thanks Turkish President for banning passage of Russian warships to Black Sea, military support to Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for banning the passage of Russian warships to the Black Sea and for extending military support to Kyiv as Moscow continues with its military operation.

"I thank my friend President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the people of Turkey for their strong support. The ban on the passage of Russian warships to the Black Sea and significant military and humanitarian support for Ukraine are extremely important today. The people of Ukraine will never forget that!" Zelensky tweeted.

Zelensky has also urged Germany and Hungary to back Russia's expulsion from the SWIFT banking system as Moscow continues its military operation in Ukraine.

"We have almost full support from EU countries about disconnecting Russia from SWIFT. I hope Germany and Hungary will have the courage to support this decision," Zelenskyy said in a video address that was posted on his Telegram channel, Sputnik News Agency reported today.

Zelensky also said that Ukraine has a right to EU membership, and achieving this would be a key sign of support for the country.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. Later, Putin ordered special military operations "to protect" the people in the Donbas region.

Several countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations and imposed sanctions on Moscow.

( With inputs from ANI )

