Zelenskyy urges world leaders to join Global Peace Summit amid war with Russia

Kyiv [Ukraine], May 26 : Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday urged the global leaders to participate in the Global Peace Summit, which begins on June 15, stressing that Russia is run by men who want to make it a norm of burning lives and dividing people. He emphasised that no nation can stop such war alone and unaided.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy said that together with Switzerland, Ukraine is preparing for such a Summit.

"For them, it is a pleasure to burn. We all know who we are dealing with. Russia is run by men who want to make it a norm - burning lives, destroying cities and villages, dividing people, and erasing national borders through war. There is no nation that can stop such war alone, unaided. World leaders' engagement is needed," the Ukrainian President said.

He further said that Ukraine has the world's largest experience of lies from Russia in terms of dialogue and negotiations.

"That's exactly why global efforts are needed. The Global Peace Summit of the leaders whom Russia won't be able to deceive. Together with Switzerland, we are preparing for such a Summit. It starts on June 15th. More than eighty countries confirmed their attendance," he stated.

Zelenskyy invited world leaders to join the summit and appealed to them to show their leadership in advancing peace.

"We continue to work with leaders, inviting them to join the Summit. I am appealing to the leaders of the world who are still aside from the global efforts of the Global Peace Summit - to President Biden, the leader of the United States, and to President Xi, the leader of China. Please, show your leadership in advancing peace. Real peace, not just a pause between the strikes," he said.

He added that the efforts of the global majority are the best guarantee that all commitments will be fulfilled.

"Please support the Peace Summit with your personal leadership and participation," the Ukrainian President urged.

Zelenksyy, while being present in Kharkiv, said that there are more than a million people in this city and every day, the Russian army is shelling the city.

"I am now in Kharkiv, a city in the east of Ukraine, and unfortunately, very close to the border on Russia. More than a million people are in this city and every night and every day, the Russian army is shelling the city, mostly with S300 missiles. These are air defence missiles, which Russia employs to terrorize the land," he added.

He highlighted that there is not a single district or street in Kharkiv that hasn't suffered from this regular cruelty.

Moreover, Russia is threatening almost all of its neighbour countries and is the only state that captured the nuclear power plant and is openly using it for radiation blackmail, the Ukrainian President said.

"There is nothing that wouldn't become a weapon for Russia, including hunger," he added.

He appealed, "We do not want the UN charter to be burned, burned down just like these books. And I hope you don't want to either. Please show your leadership in advancing peace, real peace, not just a pause between the strikes."

The efforts of the global majority are the best guarantee that all commitments will be fulfilled, he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor