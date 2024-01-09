Zendesk acquires AI-led quality management platform Klaus

New Delhi, Jan 9 Software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform Zendesk on Tuesday announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire AI-powered quality management platform Klaus.

The acquisition of Klaus is likely to close in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024 upon receipt of required regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

With Klaus, Zendesk customers will be able to deliver consistent, high-quality service across every channel and across both human and digital agents (bots) -- all while unlocking the power of everyday customer interactions to increase loyalty, the company said.

"The combination of Zendesk AI and Klaus’ capabilities will help businesses navigate greater complexity and volume and ensure both digital and human agents deliver highly personal and empathetic service," Adrian McDermott, chief technology officer, Zendesk, said in a statement.

According to the company, while most QA software is capable of only scoring one to two per cent of interactions and cannot recognise systemic trends, Klaus’ AI scores 100 per cent of customer support interactions.

It pinpoints conversations with positive or negative sentiment, and identifies outliers, churn risk, escalations and follow-ups across all conversations – even those done by outsourced teams.

"QA software plays a critical role in this, ensuring consistency, assessing both human and digital agent performance and providing actionable insights for strategic planning. As part of Zendesk, we will continue to build and deliver these crucial capabilities, but now at an even greater scale," said Martin Koiva, CEO and founder, Klaus.

Moreover, the company said that the acquisition of Klaus will be the latest addition to Zendesk’s existing workforce engagement management (WEM) solutions, which includes Tymeshift, a modern workforce management tool built exclusively for Zendesk.

The company acquired Tymeshift in June 2023.

