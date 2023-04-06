Zero Two digital assets infrastructure company launches operations in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 6 (/WAM): Zero Two, a digital assets infrastructure company based in Abu Dhabi has launched its operations to serve the growing interest in Web3 technology and its ecosystem.

The company offers a comprehensive range of end-to-enddigital assets infrastructure solutions, including power infrastructure development, sourcing and testing of latest-generation technologies, data centre building and operation, and digital assets management services.

Zero Two aims to become a trusted partner for compes seeking to benefit from the innovative scope and transformative potential of digital assets.

As the digital economy continues to evolve, digital assets have the potential to improve visibility, transparency, coordination, and information sharing across company boundaries, thus addressing structural challenges and enhancing operational efficiency. Zero Two was established to operate and invest in best-in-class technologies that accelerate and support the digital asset and Web3 ecosystem in the region, which includes concepts such as decentralization and token-based economics.

Zero Two will also play a crucial role in supporting the stability of Abu Dhabi's power grid while contributing to the UAE's Net Zero commitments and transition to a sustainable and decarbonized economy. The company will utilize excess power during low-demand seasons to operate its state-of-the-art data centers located in Abu Dhabi, further supporting the resiliency of the local power grid.

Ahmed Al Hameli, CEO of Zero Two, said, "Zero Two offers a comprehensive business model that caters to rapidly emerging demand and a demonstrated commitment to meeting the highest standards of security and compliance. We are confident that our offering will not only meet the needs of our clients but also exceed their expectations with the various benefits that can be derived from deploying distributed ledger technologies."

