ZHO announces launch of operations across 10 speech therapy centres in Egypt

Dubai [UAE], July 21 (ANI/WAM): The Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO) has announced the launch of operations across 10 new speech therapy centres in 6 governorates of the Arab Republic of Egypt, benefiting 643 young men and women with disabilities.

The step comes within the framework of the joint cooperation protocol signed last November between the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the ZHO, under the " Bridges of HopeHolding" programme, sponsored and supported by ADQ, to rehabilitate and develop 60 of the Ministry's speech therapy centres and provide internet services to these centres, as well as establishing and funding a medical convoy touring several governorates to provide urgent medical care for people of determination and their families,

Dr. Ashraf Sobhy, Egyptian Minister of Youth and Sports, highlighted the efforts of ZHO and ADQ to support people of determination in Egypt, offering a free service for Egyptian families with children with disabilities, to integrate them into society and provide a decent life for them.

He also underscored the role of Zayed Higher Organisation in enhancing efforts aimed at empowering people of determination and their families, reinforcing their role in community development, and providing all means to facilitate their activities to ensure their rights are protected.

For his part, Abdullah Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, affirmed that the launch of speech therapy centres in six Egyptian governorates, both in Upper and Lower Egypt, represents a positive step towards completing the system of providing care and therapeutic sessions for beneficiaries in these areas. This is part of the cooperation protocol, transferring expertise, and supporting families of people of determination across Egypt through family counselling programmes and developing speech therapy centres in villages in 27 governorates, thanks to the support and assistance from all Egyptian state agencies.

The project aims to develop skills for those with autism spectrum disorders, delayed speech, speech problems, hyperactivity disorders, attention deficit disorders, learning difficulties, and behaviour modification issues.

This initiative supports and empowers people of determination through awareness programmes for their families and guardians, aiming to develop their skills in dealing with their children. A team of social workers and speech therapists will organise workshops to identify learning difficulties, obstacles, and challenges they face, providing them with the specialised skills necessary to overcome them. Additionally, programmes designed to offer psychological and social support will be implemented.

The ten centres (in Qalyubia, Dakahlia, Monufia, Qena, Sohag, and New Valley) have been equipped with the latest tools and devices to provide speech therapy sessions, behaviour modification, skill development, learning difficulties, and sensory integration, in addition to psychological assessment. Personal interviews have been completed for a number of young, specialised cadres nominated to work as specialists in these centres. It is planned to complete the establishment of 30 speech therapy centres by the end of 2024. (ANI/WAM)

